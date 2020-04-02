OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 27th total of 823,200 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. State Street Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.