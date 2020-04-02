O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $418.00 to $354.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as low as $299.37 and last traded at $301.05, approximately 1,101,230 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 982,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.19.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

