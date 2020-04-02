Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,905,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 817% from the previous session’s volume of 644,327 shares.The stock last traded at $0.41 and had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Organovo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 591,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 550,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.