Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of OTTR opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

