Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.45. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ovintiv shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 6,390,100 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OVV. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $636.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.