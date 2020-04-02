PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.95, but opened at $62.27. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PACCAR shares last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 2,264,482 shares trading hands.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.