Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director John D. Grampa acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

