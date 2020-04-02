PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.