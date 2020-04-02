Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,967,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 27th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,038,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

