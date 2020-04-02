Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,139,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

