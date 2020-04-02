People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBCT. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

PBCT stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 587.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

