Petroshale (CVE:PSH) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CVE:PSH opened at C$0.11 on Monday. Petroshale has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petroshale will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petroshale

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

