Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $738,000.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $738,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,600 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $751,230.00.

PHAT opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 68.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $749.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

