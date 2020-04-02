Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Update

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,412,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PING shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ping Identity from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

