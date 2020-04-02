Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,311 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.43% of Pixelworks worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

PXLW stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

