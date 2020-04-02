PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 595.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $36.20 on Thursday. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

