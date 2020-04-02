Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 800 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ITT were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

