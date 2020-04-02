Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

DB opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Cfra lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

