Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,031 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Melvin Flanigan acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $186,340.00. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.29. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

