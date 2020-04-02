Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 13,095 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,095 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 163.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $913.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

