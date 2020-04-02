Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2,084.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

