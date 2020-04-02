Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $118,000 Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trustmark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.