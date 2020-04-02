Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. Maxim Group cut their price target on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

