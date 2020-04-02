Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $152,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 213.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 414,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 260,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

