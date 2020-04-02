Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $182,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 345,124 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,790 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. Perficient’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

