Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $52,000 Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:ACC opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

