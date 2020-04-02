Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $108,000 in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 76,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.5833 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

