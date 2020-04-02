Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $122,000 in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

