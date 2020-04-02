Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $206,000 in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in NIC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NIC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NIC stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.31. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

