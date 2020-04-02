Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $64,000 in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.