Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Colony Capital by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,383,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 500,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $852.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.21%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.