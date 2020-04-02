Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 45,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

