Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

