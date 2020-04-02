Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 666.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

