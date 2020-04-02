Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Steris were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 1,335.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Steris by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.13. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

