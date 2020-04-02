Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,343 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director Francisco L. Borges bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,791.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,419.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

