Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,682 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after buying an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.