Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,215,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $400.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $313.49 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

