Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,774 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.13. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

