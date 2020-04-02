Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 733 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BMC Stock stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.33.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

