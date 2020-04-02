Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 900 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $34,768,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after buying an additional 133,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 79,209 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

