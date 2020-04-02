Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $180,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,828,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,632,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,030 shares of company stock worth $2,032,834. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

LSCC opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

