Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $206,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 546,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $120,323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,094,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNO opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

