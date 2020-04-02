Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJR opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

