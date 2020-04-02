Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 630 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $741.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.