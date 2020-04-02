Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 750 Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:STC opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.87. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,894.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

