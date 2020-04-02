Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $26,000 Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 246.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,661.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti dropped their target price on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.