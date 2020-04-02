Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $27,000 in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

