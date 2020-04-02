Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $28,000 in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $980.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Jeld-Wen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

