Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $28,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USPH opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

